Sex and consent

What is good sex? And how do we get there?

40:41 Minuten
Junges Paar tauscht Zärtlichkeiten unter der Dusche aus.
The concept of consent is a rather complex idea - at least at first glance it looks to be fulfilled here. © imago-images / Westend61
Garcia, Manon; Newmark, Catherine · 26. November 2023, 13:05 Uhr
In debates about sexual violence we have so far focused on the notion of consent. But consent is in itself a rather complex idea, as the philosopher Manon Garcia shows. A conversation about sexual contracts and good sex (deutsche Version verfügbar).
Podcast: Sein und Streit
Aus dem PodcastSein und Streit

Unser Philosophiemagazin "Sein und Streit" ist ein akustischer Denkraum: über Alltägliches und Akademisches, über Sinn und Unsinn.

