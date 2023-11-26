Sex and consent

What is good sex? And how do we get there?

40:41 Minuten The concept of consent is a rather complex idea - at least at first glance it looks to be fulfilled here. © imago-images / Westend61

Garcia, Manon; Newmark, Catherine · 26. November 2023, 13:05 Uhr

In debates about sexual violence we have so far focused on the notion of consent. But consent is in itself a rather complex idea, as the philosopher Manon Garcia shows. A conversation about sexual contracts and good sex (deutsche Version verfügbar).