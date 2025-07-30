Alphonse Hasselmans

„La Source“ op. 44



Antoine Francisque

„Pavane et Bransles“ aus „Le Trésor d‘Orphée

(Transkription Marcel Grandjany)



Anonymus

„Lamento di Tristano“



Rotta Albert Zabel

„Gretchen am Spinnrad“ op. 26



Bedrich Smetana

„Die Moldau“

(Transkription: H. Trnecek)



Francisco Tárrega

„Recuerdos de la Alhambra“



Gabriel Fauré

„Une Châtelaine en sa tour“ op. 110



Uno Alexander Vesje

„Life is flashing before my eyes and I realize that it all started with a blackbird“



Richard Wagner

„O du mein holder Abendstern“ aus „Tannhäuser“ WWV 70

(Transkription: Charles Oberthür)



Johann Sebastian Bach

Choralvorspiel „Ich ruf zu Dir, Herr Jesu Christ“ BWV 639

(Transkription: Ferruccio Busoni)



Johann Sebastian Bach

„Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit“ aus „Actus Tragicus“ BWV 106

(Transkription: Jacques Erdos)