420. Wartburgkonzert: Silke Aichhorn

Klänge der Harfe

89:49 Minuten
Silke Aichhorn steht in einem roten Kleid neben ihrer Harfe.
Silke Aichhorn teilt gern die Begeisterung für ihr Instrument, für das man sehr sportlich sein muss: "Die große Konzertharfe ist um die 1,86 Meter groß und wiegt 40 Kilo. Auf dem Rahmen herrscht eine Zugspannung von 1,5 Tonnen, die muss man erst einmal in Bewegung setzen." © Sven Kristian Wolf
Moderation: Holger Hettinger |
Die Wartburg hegt einen Schatz: die sogenannte Wartburgharfe. Ein baugleiches Instrument hat Silke Aichhorn neben ihrer Konzertharfe im Gepäck. Sie fächert in diesem Konzert das Repertoire auf, das sich die Harfe erobert hat: von der Renaissance bis Wagner.
Ein Rahmen, über den Saiten gespannt sind, die durch Zupfen mit den Fingern zum Schwingen und zum Klingen gebracht werden: im Prinzip hat sich an der Funktionsweise der Harfe im Verlauf ihrer Jahrtausende währenden Entwicklung wenig geändert.
Die facettenreiche Geschichte des Instruments reicht weit zurück in die Frühzeit der menschlichen Kultur und spiegelt die vielfältigen musikalischen Traditionen verschiedener Völker wider.

Die gotische Harfe

Die Wartburg verwahrt die sogenannte Wartburgharfe, die um 1450 entstanden sein soll und mit dem Minnesänger Oswald von Wolkenstein in Verbindung gebracht wird. Einen Nachbau eines solchen Instruments hat auch Silke Aichhorn im Gepäck und präsentiert die Klangfarben dieser sehr einfach gebauten Harfe.

Entwicklung zur Konzertharfe

Im Laufe der Jahrhunderte hat sich die Harfe von einem konstruktiv äußerst simplen, in den Anfängen primitiven Instrument zu einem hochentwickelten, technisch ausgefeilten Konzertinstrument entwickelt – die Harfe ist fester Bestandteil des instrumentalen Kanons des Sinfonieorchesters, aber auch als apartes Instrument für Kammermusik und für den solistischen Einsatz bekannt und beliebt.
Silke Aichhorn bringt im Gespräch ihrem Publikum Musik und Instrumente in einem abwechslungsreichen Programm näher.

Alphonse Hasselmans
„La Source“ op. 44

Antoine Francisque
„Pavane et Bransles“ aus „Le Trésor d‘Orphée
(Transkription Marcel Grandjany)

Anonymus
„Lamento di Tristano“

Rotta Albert Zabel
„Gretchen am Spinnrad“ op. 26

Bedrich Smetana
„Die Moldau“
(Transkription: H. Trnecek)

Francisco Tárrega
„Recuerdos de la Alhambra“

Gabriel Fauré
„Une Châtelaine en sa tour“ op. 110

Uno Alexander Vesje
„Life is flashing before my eyes and I realize that it all started with a blackbird“

Richard Wagner
„O du mein holder Abendstern“ aus „Tannhäuser“ WWV 70
(Transkription: Charles Oberthür)

Johann Sebastian Bach
Choralvorspiel „Ich ruf zu Dir, Herr Jesu Christ“ BWV 639
(Transkription: Ferruccio Busoni)

Johann Sebastian Bach
„Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit“ aus „Actus Tragicus“ BWV 106
(Transkription: Jacques Erdos)

Silke Aichhorn, Harfe

