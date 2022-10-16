Activist and Ecologist Andreas Malm
"Our planet is on fire and still we are seeing the expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure", Andreas Malm says. "That is what drives people towards more radical options."
© Getty Images / Jeremy Chan
Can Sabotage Stop Global Warming?
38:48 Minuten
Andreas Malm in conversation with Stephanie Rohde · 16. Oktober 2022, 13:15 Uhr
According to Andreas Malm sabotage is a legitimate means in fighting global warming: Since governments do not effectively combat climate-damaging behavior civil society must take action – even if this means attacking fossil infrastructure and SUVs.