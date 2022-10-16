Activist and Ecologist Andreas Malm

Can Sabotage Stop Global Warming?

38:48 Minuten "Our planet is on fire and still we are seeing the expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure", Andreas Malm says. "That is what drives people towards more radical options." © Getty Images / Jeremy Chan

Andreas Malm in conversation with Stephanie Rohde · 16. Oktober 2022, 13:15 Uhr

According to Andreas Malm sabotage is a legitimate means in fighting global warming: Since governments do not effectively combat climate-damaging behavior civil society must take action – even if this means attacking fossil infrastructure and SUVs.