Schwerpunkt: Pophörspiele Pop is all you need

(unsplash / Yulia Khlebnikova )

Alle Stücke zum Schwerpunkt:

Hörspiel: Tolstoi trifft Lo-Fi Dreams and Tears of Anna Karenina (What Tolstoy didn’t write)

Leo Tolstoi mit Kind als Postkartenmotiv (Collage von Oleg Soulimenko)

Hörspiel von Stereo Total Patty Hearst – Princess and Terrorist



PATTY HEARST by Natasha Richardson, 1988. (picture alliance / tlantic Releasing Corp/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Hörspiel: 1791 Follower für Pamela Pamelas Potenziale – Zauber, Flöte, Deluxe

Pamela möchte auf die große Opernbühne (EyeEm / Sitthipong Chuanpo)

Mehr zum Thema:

Geschichte des Hörspiels: 1960 bis heute "Pophörspiele" - Buchrezension