 
 

Freispiel, vom 17.12.2020, 22:30 Uhr

Schwerpunkt: PophörspielePop is all you need

Schale mit Popcorn auf lila Hintergrund. (unsplash / Yulia Khlebnikova )
(unsplash / Yulia Khlebnikova )

Alle Stücke zum Schwerpunkt:

Hörspiel: Tolstoi trifft Lo-Fi Dreams and Tears of Anna Karenina (What Tolstoy didn’t write)

Leo Tolstoi mit Kind als Postkartenmotiv (Collage von Oleg Soulimenko)Leo Tolstoi mit Kind als Postkartenmotiv (Collage von Oleg Soulimenko)

Hörspiel von Stereo Total Patty Hearst – Princess and Terrorist

PATTY HEARST by Natasha Richardson, 1988. (picture alliance / tlantic Releasing Corp/Courtesy Everett Collection)PATTY HEARST by Natasha Richardson, 1988. (picture alliance / tlantic Releasing Corp/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Hörspiel: 1791 Follower für Pamela Pamelas Potenziale – Zauber, Flöte, Deluxe

Pamela möchte auf die große Opernbühne. Ein roter geschlossener Vorhang auf einer Theaterbühne.  (EyeEm / Sitthipong Chuanpo)Pamela möchte auf die große Opernbühne (EyeEm / Sitthipong Chuanpo)

Mehr zum Thema:

Geschichte des Hörspiels: 1960 bis heute "Pophörspiele" - Buchrezension

Abonnieren Sie unseren Newsletter!