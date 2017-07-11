Corey Taylor, Sänger der US-Band Slipknot (picture alliance/dpa/Foto: Herbert P. Oczeret)
Slipknot, Slayer und AC/DC sind drei Bands, die anti-religiöse Songs veröffentlicht haben. Sie zeigen exemplarisch auf, warum religionskritische Texte in Rock und Metal so verbreitet sind. Wir haben eine Seite mit mehreren Songs zusammengestellt.
Slipknot: "The Opium Of The People"
Watch those idiosyncrasies Watch all the idiots fall on me Running out of ways to get outta the way Take another shot just to stay the same But I need some balance - Back it off Fill your lungs 'til it makes you cough Tell me everything's gonna be alright 'Cause I don't think I'll make it through tonight
The only way - Is all the way
Oh - my - God It's judgement day and I'm not prepared Everybody out there's running scared So - Take a little bit off the top I don't care, just make it stop
I won't give another soul... to you I won't give another life... to you You have to stop Stop!
Do one thing and say something cryptic But the styles always clash One thing I know for sure The hypothetical won't work anymore One wrong move and they will pound! My nails are tight inside my wrists This sacrament is sacrilege and sentimental Deity experimental - Faith is accidental
I won't give another soul... to you I won't give another life... to you I won't give another thought... to you I won't give anymore of my hope... to you
Slayer: "Skeleton Christ"
Unbound God's creation Has grown into the sinner Abandoned innocence Impenitent transgressor Escape mortality They say your life can change If you take God's hand Embrace rebirth Your cleansing's so divine To be reborn in God's eyes
You'll never touch God's hand You'll never taste God's breath Because you'll never see the second coming Life's too short to be focused on insanity I've seen the ways of God I'll take the devil any day Hail Satan
Your faith has atrophied And rots in hell's asylum Despondence tears you down A free-falling social stain Escape atrocity They say your life can change If you take God's hand Embrace rebirth Your cleansing's so divine To be reborn in God's lies
You'll never touch God's hand You'll never taste God's breath Because you'll never see the second coming It's all a fuckin' mockery No grasp upon reality It's mind control for Compulsory religion and the Skeleton Christ
You'll never touch God's hand You'll never taste God's breath Because you'll never see the second coming I laugh at the abortion known as Christianity I've seen the ways of God I'll take the devil any day Hail Satan
You'll never touch God's hand You'll never taste God's breath Because you'll never see the second coming It's all a fuckin' mockery No grasp upon reality It's mind control for Compulsory religion and the Skeleton Christ
AC/DC: "Highway to Hell"
Livin' easy, livin' free, Season ticket on a one-way ride... Asking nothing, leave me be, Taking everything in my stride... Don't need reason, don't need rhyme, Ain't nothing I would rather do... Goin' down, party time, My friends are gonna be there too...
I'm on the highway to hell, On a highway to hell, Highway to hell, I'm on the highway to hell!
No stop signs, speedlimit, Nobody's gonna slow me down... Like a wheel, gonna spin it, Nobody's gonna mess me around... Hey Satan, paid my dues, Playin' in a rocking band... Hey mama, look at me, I'm on my way to the promised land... wow...
I'm on the highway to hell, Highway to hell, I'm on the highway to hell, Highway to hell... mmmmmhhhh... Don't stop me... ooouuuhh...
I'm on the highway to hell, On a highway to hell, I'm on the highway to hell, On the highway to hell... yeeahhh...
Highway to hell... I'm on a highway to hell... Highway to hell... Highway to hell!!! Highway to hell... Highway to hell... Highway to hell...
And I'm going down... all the way!!! on the highway to hell!!!
Black Sabbath: "God is dead?"
Lost in the darkness I fade from the light Faith from my father, my brother, my maker and savior Help me make it through the night
Blood on my conscience and murder in mind Out of the gloom I rise up from my tomb into impending doom Now my body is my shrine
The blood runs free The rain turns red Give me the wine, you keep the bread The voices echo in my head is God alive or is God dead? is God dead?
Rivers of evil Run through dying land Swimming in sorrow, they kill, steal and borrow There is no tomorrow For the sinners will be damned Ashes to ashes You cannot exhume a soul Who do you trust when corruption and lust, creed of all the unjust Leaves you empty and unwhole
When will this nightmare be over? Tell me! When can I empty my head? Will someone tell me the answer? Is God really dead? Is God really dead?
To safeguard my philosophy Until my dying breath I transfer from reality Into a living dead I empathize with enemies until the timing's right With God and Satan at my side From darkness will come light I watch the rain as it turns red Give me the wine I don't need bread
These riddles that live in my head I don't believe that God is dead! God is dead?
Nowhere to run Nowhere to hide Wondering if we will meet again on the other side Do you believe a word Of what the good book says Or is it just a holy fairytale and God is dead? God is dead! God is dead! God is dead! God is dead Right! But still the voices in my head Are telling me that God is dead The blood pours down The rain turns red I don't believe that God is dead God is dead! God is dead! God is dead! God is dead!
Anthrax: "Evil Twin"
Ideology used as a weapon with lines that cut so deeply to the truth Your head's on the clock and still you threaten A wretched way of life for those that choose and abuse
Believe, nothing worth believing in Believe, stand for nothing care for nothing Believe, empty words a false doctrine Blooded in your holy word's goal Look what you did so fucking sick it's what you did The evil twin of devotion then now you're dead
You represent your discontent slaughtering the innocent Insolence, you're no martyrs The arrogance to reinvent The holy words their meanings bent Evil twins, you're no martyrs, (no martyrs)
Refuse and resist dictated terror fighting a war with both feet in Savage that our planet is the venue for a festival of massacres
Believe, nothing worth believing in Believe, stand for nothing care for nothing Believe, empty words a false doctrine Blooded in your holy word's goal Look what you did so fucking sick it's what you did The evil twin of devotion and now you're dead
You represent your discontent slaughtering the innocent Insolence, you're no martyrs The arrogance to reinvent The holy words their meanings bent Evil twins, you're no martyrs, (no martyrs)
Broke and sickened by the senseless atrocity and repulsion for this old world reality Forcing fear to dominate hate a loaded gun When in doubt, have no doubt death has just begun
You represent your discontent slaughtering the innocent Insolence, you're no martyrs The arrogance to reinvent The holy words their meanings bent Evil twins, you're no martyrs, (no martyrs)
