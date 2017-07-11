 
Studio 9 | Beitrag vom 11.07.2017

Metal-Songs Klassiker mit anti-religiösen Motiven

Slipknot (picture alliance/dpa/Foto: Herbert P. Oczeret)
Corey Taylor, Sänger der US-Band Slipknot (picture alliance/dpa/Foto: Herbert P. Oczeret)

Slipknot, Slayer und AC/DC sind drei Bands, die anti-religiöse Songs veröffentlicht haben. Sie zeigen exemplarisch auf, warum religionskritische Texte in Rock und Metal so verbreitet sind. Wir haben eine Seite mit mehreren Songs zusammengestellt.

Slipknot: "The Opium Of The People"

Watch those idiosyncrasies
Watch all the idiots fall on me
Running out of ways to get outta the way
Take another shot just to stay the same
But I need some balance - Back it off
Fill your lungs 'til it makes you cough
Tell me everything's gonna be alright
'Cause I don't think I'll make it through tonight

The only way - Is all the way

Oh - my - God
It's judgement day and I'm not prepared
Everybody out there's running scared
So - Take a little bit off the top
I don't care, just make it stop

I won't give another soul... to you
I won't give another life... to you
You have to stop
Stop!

Do one thing and say something cryptic
But the styles always clash
One thing I know for sure
The hypothetical won't work anymore
One wrong move and they will pound!
My nails are tight inside my wrists
This sacrament is sacrilege and sentimental
Deity experimental - Faith is accidental

I won't give another soul... to you
I won't give another life... to you
I won't give another thought... to you
I won't give anymore of my hope... to you

Slayer: "Skeleton Christ"

Unbound God's creation
Has grown into the sinner
Abandoned innocence
Impenitent transgressor
Escape mortality
They say your life can change
If you take God's hand
Embrace rebirth
Your cleansing's so divine
To be reborn in God's eyes

You'll never touch God's hand
You'll never taste God's breath
Because you'll never see the second coming
Life's too short to be focused on insanity
I've seen the ways of God
I'll take the devil any day
Hail Satan

Your faith has atrophied
And rots in hell's asylum
Despondence tears you down
A free-falling social stain
Escape atrocity
They say your life can change
If you take God's hand
Embrace rebirth
Your cleansing's so divine
To be reborn in God's lies

You'll never touch God's hand
You'll never taste God's breath
Because you'll never see the second coming
It's all a fuckin' mockery
No grasp upon reality
It's mind control for
Compulsory religion and the Skeleton Christ

You'll never touch God's hand
You'll never taste God's breath
Because you'll never see the second coming
I laugh at the abortion known as Christianity
I've seen the ways of God
I'll take the devil any day
Hail Satan

You'll never touch God's hand
You'll never taste God's breath
Because you'll never see the second coming
It's all a fuckin' mockery
No grasp upon reality
It's mind control for
Compulsory religion and the Skeleton Christ

AC/DC: "Highway to Hell"

Livin' easy, livin' free,
Season ticket on a one-way ride...
Asking nothing, leave me be,
Taking everything in my stride...
Don't need reason, don't need rhyme,
Ain't nothing I would rather do...
Goin' down, party time,
My friends are gonna be there too...

I'm on the highway to hell,
On a highway to hell,
Highway to hell,
I'm on the highway to hell!

No stop signs, speedlimit,
Nobody's gonna slow me down...
Like a wheel, gonna spin it,
Nobody's gonna mess me around...
Hey Satan, paid my dues,
Playin' in a rocking band...
Hey mama, look at me,
I'm on my way to the promised land... wow...

I'm on the highway to hell,
Highway to hell,
I'm on the highway to hell,
Highway to hell... mmmmmhhhh...
Don't stop me... ooouuuhh...

I'm on the highway to hell,
On a highway to hell,
I'm on the highway to hell,
On the highway to hell... yeeahhh...

Highway to hell... I'm on a highway to hell...
Highway to hell... Highway to hell!!!
Highway to hell... Highway to hell...
Highway to hell...

And I'm going down... all the way!!!
on the highway to hell!!!

Black Sabbath: "God is dead?"

Lost in the darkness
I fade from the light
Faith from my father, my brother, my maker and savior
Help me make it through the night

Blood on my conscience
and murder in mind
Out of the gloom I rise up from my tomb into impending doom
Now my body is my shrine

The blood runs free
The rain turns red
Give me the wine, you keep the bread
The voices echo in my head
is God alive or is God dead?
is God dead?

Rivers of evil
Run through dying land
Swimming in sorrow, they kill, steal and borrow
There is no tomorrow
For the sinners will be damned
Ashes to ashes
You cannot exhume a soul
Who do you trust when corruption and lust, creed of all the unjust
Leaves you empty and unwhole

When will this nightmare be over?
Tell me!
When can I empty my head?
Will someone tell me the answer?
Is God really dead?
Is God really dead?

To safeguard my philosophy
Until my dying breath
I transfer from reality
Into a living dead
I empathize with enemies until the timing's right
With God and Satan at my side
From darkness will come light
I watch the rain as it turns red
Give me the wine I don't need bread

These riddles that live in my head
I don't believe that God is dead!
God is dead?

Nowhere to run
Nowhere to hide
Wondering if we will meet again on the other side
Do you believe a word
Of what the good book says
Or is it just a holy fairytale and God is dead?
God is dead!
God is dead!
God is dead!
God is dead
Right!
But still the voices in my head
Are telling me that God is dead
The blood pours down
The rain turns red
I don't believe that God is dead
God is dead!
God is dead!
God is dead!
God is dead!



Anthrax: "Evil Twin"

Ideology used as a weapon with lines that cut so deeply to the truth
Your head's on the clock and still you threaten
A wretched way of life for those that choose and abuse

Believe, nothing worth believing in
Believe, stand for nothing care for nothing
Believe, empty words a false doctrine
Blooded in your holy word's goal
Look what you did so fucking sick it's what you did
The evil twin of devotion then now you're dead

You represent your discontent slaughtering the innocent
Insolence, you're no martyrs
The arrogance to reinvent
The holy words their meanings bent
Evil twins, you're no martyrs,
(no martyrs)

Refuse and resist dictated terror
fighting a war with both feet in
Savage that our planet is the venue
for a festival of massacres

Believe, nothing worth believing in
Believe, stand for nothing care for nothing
Believe, empty words a false doctrine
Blooded in your holy word's goal
Look what you did so fucking sick it's what you did
The evil twin of devotion and now you're dead

You represent your discontent slaughtering the innocent
Insolence, you're no martyrs
The arrogance to reinvent
The holy words their meanings bent
Evil twins, you're no martyrs,
(no martyrs)

Broke and sickened by the senseless atrocity
and repulsion for this old world reality
Forcing fear to dominate
hate a loaded gun
When in doubt, have no doubt
death has just begun

You represent your discontent slaughtering the innocent
Insolence, you're no martyrs
The arrogance to reinvent
The holy words their meanings bent
Evil twins, you're no martyrs,
(no martyrs)

