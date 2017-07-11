Metal-Songs Klassiker mit anti-religiösen Motiven

Corey Taylor, Sänger der US-Band Slipknot (picture alliance/dpa/Foto: Herbert P. Oczeret)

Slipknot, Slayer und AC/DC sind drei Bands, die anti-religiöse Songs veröffentlicht haben. Sie zeigen exemplarisch auf, warum religionskritische Texte in Rock und Metal so verbreitet sind. Wir haben eine Seite mit mehreren Songs zusammengestellt.

Slipknot: "The Opium Of The People"

Watch those idiosyncrasies

Watch all the idiots fall on me

Running out of ways to get outta the way

Take another shot just to stay the same

But I need some balance - Back it off

Fill your lungs 'til it makes you cough

Tell me everything's gonna be alright

'Cause I don't think I'll make it through tonight

The only way - Is all the way

Oh - my - God

It's judgement day and I'm not prepared

Everybody out there's running scared

So - Take a little bit off the top

I don't care, just make it stop

I won't give another soul... to you

I won't give another life... to you

You have to stop

Stop!

Do one thing and say something cryptic

But the styles always clash

One thing I know for sure

The hypothetical won't work anymore

One wrong move and they will pound!

My nails are tight inside my wrists

This sacrament is sacrilege and sentimental

Deity experimental - Faith is accidental

I won't give another soul... to you

I won't give another life... to you

I won't give another thought... to you

I won't give anymore of my hope... to you

Slayer: "Skeleton Christ"

Unbound God's creation

Has grown into the sinner

Abandoned innocence

Impenitent transgressor

Escape mortality

They say your life can change

If you take God's hand

Embrace rebirth

Your cleansing's so divine

To be reborn in God's eyes

You'll never touch God's hand

You'll never taste God's breath

Because you'll never see the second coming

Life's too short to be focused on insanity

I've seen the ways of God

I'll take the devil any day

Hail Satan

Your faith has atrophied

And rots in hell's asylum

Despondence tears you down

A free-falling social stain

Escape atrocity

They say your life can change

If you take God's hand

Embrace rebirth

Your cleansing's so divine

To be reborn in God's lies

You'll never touch God's hand

You'll never taste God's breath

Because you'll never see the second coming

It's all a fuckin' mockery

No grasp upon reality

It's mind control for

Compulsory religion and the Skeleton Christ

You'll never touch God's hand

You'll never taste God's breath

Because you'll never see the second coming

I laugh at the abortion known as Christianity

I've seen the ways of God

I'll take the devil any day

Hail Satan

You'll never touch God's hand

You'll never taste God's breath

Because you'll never see the second coming

It's all a fuckin' mockery

No grasp upon reality

It's mind control for

Compulsory religion and the Skeleton Christ





AC/DC: "Highway to Hell"



Livin' easy, livin' free,

Season ticket on a one-way ride...

Asking nothing, leave me be,

Taking everything in my stride...

Don't need reason, don't need rhyme,

Ain't nothing I would rather do...

Goin' down, party time,

My friends are gonna be there too...



I'm on the highway to hell,

On a highway to hell,

Highway to hell,

I'm on the highway to hell!

No stop signs, speedlimit,

Nobody's gonna slow me down...

Like a wheel, gonna spin it,

Nobody's gonna mess me around...

Hey Satan, paid my dues,

Playin' in a rocking band...

Hey mama, look at me,

I'm on my way to the promised land... wow...



I'm on the highway to hell,

Highway to hell,

I'm on the highway to hell,

Highway to hell... mmmmmhhhh...

Don't stop me... ooouuuhh...



I'm on the highway to hell,

On a highway to hell,

I'm on the highway to hell,

On the highway to hell... yeeahhh...



Highway to hell... I'm on a highway to hell...

Highway to hell... Highway to hell!!!

Highway to hell... Highway to hell...

Highway to hell...



And I'm going down... all the way!!!

on the highway to hell!!!





Black Sabbath: "God is dead?"



Lost in the darkness

I fade from the light

Faith from my father, my brother, my maker and savior

Help me make it through the night



Blood on my conscience

and murder in mind

Out of the gloom I rise up from my tomb into impending doom

Now my body is my shrine

The blood runs free

The rain turns red

Give me the wine, you keep the bread

The voices echo in my head

is God alive or is God dead?

is God dead?



Rivers of evil

Run through dying land

Swimming in sorrow, they kill, steal and borrow

There is no tomorrow

For the sinners will be damned

Ashes to ashes

You cannot exhume a soul

Who do you trust when corruption and lust, creed of all the unjust

Leaves you empty and unwhole

When will this nightmare be over?

Tell me!

When can I empty my head?

Will someone tell me the answer?

Is God really dead?

Is God really dead?

To safeguard my philosophy

Until my dying breath

I transfer from reality

Into a living dead

I empathize with enemies until the timing's right

With God and Satan at my side

From darkness will come light

I watch the rain as it turns red

Give me the wine I don't need bread

These riddles that live in my head

I don't believe that God is dead!

God is dead?

Nowhere to run

Nowhere to hide

Wondering if we will meet again on the other side

Do you believe a word

Of what the good book says

Or is it just a holy fairytale and God is dead?

God is dead!

God is dead!

God is dead!

God is dead

Right!

But still the voices in my head

Are telling me that God is dead

The blood pours down

The rain turns red

I don't believe that God is dead

God is dead!

God is dead!

God is dead!

God is dead!









Anthrax: "Evil Twin"

Ideology used as a weapon with lines that cut so deeply to the truth

Your head's on the clock and still you threaten

A wretched way of life for those that choose and abuse

Believe, nothing worth believing in

Believe, stand for nothing care for nothing

Believe, empty words a false doctrine

Blooded in your holy word's goal

Look what you did so fucking sick it's what you did

The evil twin of devotion then now you're dead

You represent your discontent slaughtering the innocent

Insolence, you're no martyrs

The arrogance to reinvent

The holy words their meanings bent

Evil twins, you're no martyrs,

(no martyrs)

Refuse and resist dictated terror

fighting a war with both feet in

Savage that our planet is the venue

for a festival of massacres

Believe, nothing worth believing in

Believe, stand for nothing care for nothing

Believe, empty words a false doctrine

Blooded in your holy word's goal

Look what you did so fucking sick it's what you did

The evil twin of devotion and now you're dead

You represent your discontent slaughtering the innocent

Insolence, you're no martyrs

The arrogance to reinvent

The holy words their meanings bent

Evil twins, you're no martyrs,

(no martyrs)

Broke and sickened by the senseless atrocity

and repulsion for this old world reality

Forcing fear to dominate

hate a loaded gun

When in doubt, have no doubt

death has just begun

You represent your discontent slaughtering the innocent

Insolence, you're no martyrs

The arrogance to reinvent

The holy words their meanings bent

Evil twins, you're no martyrs,

(no martyrs)